Philly Case Involving Anchors, Hacking and Gossip Settles

A high-profile Philadelphia lawsuit involving Larry Mendte, a former anchor at CBS O&O KYW, hacking into coanchor Alycia Lane's email has formally come to an end, with Mendte apologizing for the "harm" he caused Lane by feeding her personal information to the press, Philly.com reports.

"I deeply regret my actions with respect to Alycia Lane and the harm that I caused her," Mendte wrote in a statement. "I repeatedly and illegally invaded her personal email accounts, obtained personal information and fed stories to the press to make it appear as if she was carrying on inappropriate relationships with men, which was untrue and unfair.

"In the end, I harmed her career and I clearly caused her undue and considerable emotional distress. I am deeply sorry for that. Alycia is an accomplished journalist. I wish her and her family the best in the future."

The lawsuit, which has been resolved with an out-of-court settlement, dates back to 2008. Lane alleged that KYW failed to stop Mendte from hacking into her personal accounts—for which he was later sentenced to house arrest and probation, according to Philly.com.

Mendte’s career never rebounded from the case, Philly.com reports. Lane, who was fired from KYW in 2008 after allegedly hitting an undercover cop, went on to become a morning anchor at NBC O&O KNBC Los Angeles. She has since been let go, the report said.