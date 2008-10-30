Trending

Phans Phlock to PHOX29

Don’t worry, I’ll stop doing the Ph- thing. 

The national ratings may have been lame for the World Series and the most anti-climactic finish since the Seinfeld finale, but Philly fans tuned in en masse. The game did a 51.8 rating/69 share on WTXF, and the post-game/late news posted a 10.5/19. 