Peterson On the Job at WOWT

A very happy second day on the job to WOWT Omaha G.M. Charlie Peterson. Charlie takes over for Frank Jonas, who retired this month. She–yes, Charlie’s a she–is a Gray Television veteran, having overseen the likes of KKTV, KKCO, KWTX, KBTX and KXII in Texas and Colorado.

Her new title is president and G.M., and as a regional v.p., Peterson oversees a bunch of other Gray stations–including KAKE Wichita and KOLO Reno–as well.