Pat Harvey, Paul Moyer Getting Lifetime Achievement Awards

KCAL Los Angeles anchor Pat Harvey (pictured), former KNBC anchor Paul Moyer and longtime San Diego Padres announcer Jerry Coleman are on tap to get Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California.

The association will fete the trio at its 60th annual Golden Mike awards dinner tomorrow at the Universal City Hilton.

Harvey, for one, is riding something of a hot streak. The Los Angeles City Council proclaimed October 30, 2009 to be Pat Harvey Day in the #2 DMA, a few days after she marked her 20th year at KCAL.