Olbermann Speaks: Tweets Message as O'Donnell begins MSNBC show

Updated 8:18 p.m. ET

As his successor Lawrence O’Donnell began his MSNBC show at 8 p.m. ET, Keith Olbermann tweeted, as he promised he would six hours earlier via his Twitter account.

His message: “Citizens of the Free World: Greetings!. . . (more to come)”.

Ten minutes later, Olbermann followed up by saying “My humble thanks to all Friends of Keith for the many kind words. The reports of the death of my careers are greatly exaggerated #FOK.”

At the end of his show Friday, Olbermann announced he was done with Countown and leaving MSNBC, where he was the cable news network’s most recognizable personality.

According to published reports, the agreement closing out his contract with MSNBC limited Olbermann’s ability to appear on other cable news networks and give interviews about the end of his relationship with MSNBC.

Olbermann has 194,544 followers on Twitter.