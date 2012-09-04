Nude Guy Interrupts KARK Live Shot

The strangest news clip of the weekend probably goes to KARK Little Rock. An elderly couple was being interviewed about a downed tree on their property when a naked man walked out of the woods and into the shot.

Here’s the clip from ArkansasMatters.com.

Nathaniel Koba was jailed for indecent exposure and public intoxication.

KARK’s site reports:

The man didn’t appear to be in any distress. He was casually and [sic] non-chalantly standing in the street.

He was covering himself but didn’t appear to be doing anything vulgar.

Eventually, he walked down the street and was greeted by a Sheriff’s deputy who, after putting on some gloves, arrested him.

The man clearly didn’t have any ID on him, so it took deputies a while to figure out who he was.