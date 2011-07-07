Nothing to do With Casey Anthony: KTRK Salutes 'Great Imposter'

This is fun, and this has not a thing to do with Casey Anthony, which should appeal to a lot of people these days.

With the Major League Baseball All-Star game coming up next week, KTRK Houston salutes the Mitty-esque life of Barry Bremen, who snuck into pro sports stadiums and arenas, including the Astrodome for the 1986 All-Star Game in a Mets uni, and impersonated a professional athlete in warmups.

Bremen’s antics seem a bit quaint in the post 9/11 security world.

The clip of former Dodgers skipper Tommy Lasorda’s profane lambasting of of Bremen is particularly humorous.

As KTRK’s Bob Allen reports, Bremen died of cancer last week.