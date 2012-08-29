NOLA Station's Web Stream Doubles As Shreveport Station's Multicast

In the thick of Hurricane Isaac’s treachery, WVUE New Orleans is extending its reach throughout the state by streaming its web signal on the dot-three channel of KTBS Shreveport, around 5 1/2 hours northwest of New Orleans.

The web stream went live around 6 p.m. last night, just as Isaac was about to make landfall, and will continue until the storm passes.

Operating in DMA No. 83, ABC affiliate KTBS is owned by KTBS LLC. WVUE, a Fox affiliate, is owned by Tom Benson’s Louisiana Media Company.

Of course, one can watch the Fox8Live.com stream from anywhere, but having it air as a multicast brings it to a wider audience.

The New Orleans stations are covering Isaac’s every move, and say it’s a slow-moving, soaking storm.

“We don’t expect a Katrina-like event, but remember there are things about a Category 1 storm that can kill you,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.