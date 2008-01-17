No 'Seinfeld' For Eli

WLUK Green Bay has pulled Seinfeld from its lineup on Saturday after hearing that Giants quarterback Eli Manning, whose Big Blue troops do battle with the hometown Packers this weekend, is a fan of the show. "We do not want to give any comfort to the enemy whatsoever," general manager Jay Zollar says in a video on the station site.

The LIN-owned Fox affiliate is leaving it up to the viewers to decide what will run in Seinfeld’s stead. Choices include an infomerical, an old MASH episode, and a Vince Lombardi special. Can Lombardi possibly lose that election in Packers-mad Green Bay?