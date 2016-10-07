NewsOn Pledges $1 Per Download for Hurricane Relief

NewsOn, the platform that streams local TV newscasts from around the country on mobile, will donate $1 to hurricane relief for every new user who downloads the app.

The company has pledged up to $10,000 for downloads that occur over the next week.

“We are deeply committed to keeping people informed and connected to the best possible local storm coverage during Hurricane Matthew,” said CEO Louis Gump. “We also want to do our part in helping with the recovery by donating on behalf of our viewers to the relief efforts.

The app, which streams newscasts live and on-demand, is free to users. It is available on iOS, Android, Amazon tablets, and Roku TV.