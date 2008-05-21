Newport (Sort of) Selling Stations

Newport Television is dealing six stations to High Plains Broadcasting, reports TV Newsday, to meet FCC ownership rules. Newport, the TV wing of Providence Equity Partners, will continue to play a large part in the six stations’ day to day affairs through shared service and joint sales agreements.

"It’s turning FCC-prohibited duopolies in six markets into so-called virtual duopolies that Newport hopes the FCC will find acceptable," reports TV Newsday. "…Newport will continue to be deeply involved in programming the stations and selling their ad time, Newport says in the [FCC] filings."

The stations are selling for $135 million. They are: KGET Bakersfield, KGPE Fresno, KTVX Salt Lake City, KUCW Salt Lake City, WTEV Jacksonville and WOAI San Antonio.