New Talent in New York and Chicago

A couple top-market stations announced the addition of biggish-name talent to their crews. Ti Hua Chang, who’s been chasing down New York stories ever since this reporter was too young to appreciate the news, moves from WCBS to Fox O&O WWOR New York. He starts as a general assignment reporter March 3rd.

Chang has made the rounds in Gotham, including a stint at WNBC, claiming four Emmys, a Peabody and a Murrow Award along the way.

"Ti Hua has distinguished himself with his award-winning work and exclusive investigative reports," said WWOR/WNYW VP/General Manager Lew Leone.

Out in Chicago, WBBM announced that anchor Anne State is moving from KSWB San Diego to WBBM. She’ll co-anchor the 5 p and report on the 10 p.m. newscast.

VP/News Director Carol Fowler called State "a versatile broadcast journalist who is equally at ease at the anchor desk as she is reporting in the field."

The Chicago Sun-Times referred to the hiring as "some anchor insurance" for the CBS affiliate.

State starts April 21, when the Chicago temps should be a little closer to what she was used to in Southern Cal.