New Newscast for PBS Stations

Public broadcaster WLIW New York will produce an internationally-focused news for it and several other PBS stations, reports the NY Times. With the working title Your World Tonight, the nightly program will replace BBC World News on "an undetermined number of the more than 200 public stations nationwide."

Educational Broadcasting Corporation president/CEO Neal Shapiro said he was dissatisfied with the BBC program’s limited context. “I thought the show we had was not as good as it could have been,” he told the Times. (Educational Broadcasting owns WNET and WLIW).

The new newscast starts in October, will have an American anchor, and will be executive produced by Marc Rosenwasser.