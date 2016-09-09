New Justice Network Site Boosts Local Crime Fight

Justice Network, the 19-month-old crime-focused diginet, has revamped its website to amplify its efforts to bring viewers in on cracking cases.

The redesigned JusticeNetworkTV.com, which launched in early September, allows users to filter the site’s list of missing children and fugitives by market so they can focus on local crimes, the company said.

The feature is part of the network’s ongoing effort to combat crime, which includes partnering with law enforcement and victims organizations on PSAs.

In addition, the new site features a timeline at the bottom of the screen with a schedule that updates current show information in real-time. The real-time schedule automatically adjusts to the time zone where the user is located.

The site is a complete overhaul of the original, which launched with the network in January 2015.