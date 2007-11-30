New England Stations Cover Boston Bomber
New England stations are in scramble mode to cover the story of the man who allegedly has a bomb strapped to him who’s holding workers at Sen. Clinton’s office in Rochester, NH hostage.
As of 3:30, WCVB has live video, though the tension is severely hampered by a 30-second pre-roll for paint.
WFXT has a chopper above the scene, as does WHDH.
Local New Hampshire station WMUR has a slide show, and WBZ has text.
