New 'Day' For WFLD

WFLD Chicago is rebranding its morning news, shifting from Fox News in the Morning to Good Day Chicago. General manager Patrick Mullen says the change wraps up a year of retooling that involved new weather radar, new talent and increased local coverage. The change goes into effect Sept. 4.

"The new name is a far more accurate description of the show," he says. "It’s all the things you need to know before you start your day, and Good Day Chicago more clearly represents what it’s about."