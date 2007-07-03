New Boston Boss Checks In

Speaking of execs on their first day on the job, Randi Goldklank, V.P. and G.M. of Sunbeam’s Boston duopoly WHDH and WLVI, shed a little light on her plans for the pair. She’ll emphasize NBC affiliate WHDH’s strong news product, be a familiar sight in the community, and oversee a relaunch for the CW outlet that she categorizes as a "tremendous investment."

A native of Long Island, New York, Goldklank was director of sales at the duopoly after stints at WSVN Miami and Katz Television Group. She steps in for Mike Carson, who announced his retirement in the fall. She says she’ll work closely with WHDH News Director Linda Miele to keep the station in the hunt in the ultra-competitive Boston news market. (The station led the pack with $122.9 million in 2005, according to BIA Financial, just ahead of Hearst-Argyle’s WCVB and the CBS-owned WBZ.)

For WLVI, which Sunbeam bought from Tribune late last year, she’ll use outdoor, cable and radio to promote the station’s fall fare, which includes the off-network launch of Two and a Half Men and the CW’s buzzy new lineup, including Gossip Girl. "The relaunch is a big focus," she says.

A Boston resident since 2005, she’s still getting acquainted with her surroundings. "There’s lots of culture, it’s a big history market, and a big sports town," she says. "I love it."