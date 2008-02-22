N.D. Demoted at WKMG

WKMG Orlando News Director Susan Forbes is sliding down to the assistant news director post, reports the Orlando Sentinel. General Manager Henry Maldonado asked Forbes to make room for newcomer Steve Hyvonen, who comes in next month from WEWS Cleveland. Hyvonen is also a veteran of MSNBC, and Maldonado said he brings some skills that no one else at the station has.

Forbes will drop administrative duties to focus on news full time. She told the paper she respected Maldonado’s decision.

She’s been news director at WKMG for two years, after five years as assistant news director.