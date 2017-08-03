NBC, Telemundo Stations Going in Big on Pet Adoption

More than 75 NBC and Telemundo O&Os and affiliates are helping homeless pets find families through the station groups’ third annual “Clear the Shelters” adoption campaign.

The campaign, which launched in July, will culminate on Aug. 19 with hundreds of animal shelters around the country and Puerto Rico reducing or waiving adoption fees as part of the effort, headed by the NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations.

The two previous campaigns resulted in more than 70,000 adoptions of pets—including older pets and animals with special needs. Last year, for instance, Rose, a Husky with a neurological syndrome, was adopted from a suburban New York shelter. Tootsie, a senior Shih-Tzu with one eye, was adopted by a family in Chicago.

The names of participating shelters are available at ClearTheShelters.com. Post-adoptions will air on NBC O&Os and affiliates Aug.. 25 and Telemundo stations Aug. 26.