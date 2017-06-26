NBC, Telemundo New York Launch Big-League School Supply Drive

NBC-owned WNBC New York and its sister station, Telemundo’s WNJU, Monday is launching a school supply drive spanning three states.

Created in partnership with the furniture seller Raymour & Flanigan and the Boys & Girls Club of America, the inaugural Supporting Our Schools drive will run through July 29.

Donations will be accepted at 47 Raymour & Flanigan stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to NBC Owned Television Stations. Nearby Boys & Girls Club chapters will collect and distribute them.

In addition, Raymour & Flanigan will offer contributors a one-day, $100 discount on purchases over $1,000 on July 29.

The New York-area effort is part of the NBCUniversal station group’s national drive. NBC and Telemundo stations in 20 markets are spearheading similar efforts.

