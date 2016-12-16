NBC Stations Going Gaga for Golden Globes

NBC Owned TV Stations are going to ramp things up for the Golden Globes with two hours of programming over two days leading up to the Jan. 8 broadcast on NBC.

The stations’ centerpiece show, 1st Look Live on the Red Carpet, will be broadcast from the Globes’ red carpet, featuring celebrity interviews as they roll into the Beverly Hilton for the big event. Featuring hosts New York Live’s Sara Gore and Jacque Reid, as well as Today contributor Lilliana Vazquez, the show will air at 6 p.m. ET, tying up for the award show’s 7 p.m. start.

Two other half-hour shows, one featuring red carpet fashion and another devoted to celebrity interviews, will air across the group on Saturday Jan. 7. Air times vary.

An interactive component will be added to the festivities this year. Red carpet photos, nominee information and a “Guess Who Wore It” game are available on NBC-owned stations’ websites.