NBC Signs Up Outside Stations For Cozi Channel

The “easy to watch, comfortable and familiar” multicast network Cozi TV launches on the 10 NBC owned stations January 1, while a group of 14 stations from outside the NBC family are on board to launch the channel on their digital tiers in the coming months.

WBQC Cincinnati, KSNV Cincinnati, KAIL Fresno and KVOA Tucson, along with the eight stations owned by London Broadcasting, among others, plan to air Cozi.

Shows include Highway to Heaven, The Bionic Woman, Magnum, P.I. and Charlie’s Angels, among other chestnuts from the NBCUniversal library and that of other studios.

“We’re excited to make a significant investment in well-known premium movie titles and TV shows - many of which haven’t been seen in years - as well as high quality original programming to create Cozi TV,” Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. said when the concept was announced in October. “This new network will provide local stations an opportunity to give their viewers rare access to some of the greatest hits of all time with minimal distraction from their main focus of delivering local news and information.”

Cozi also plans to create original programming.

Meredith McGinn runs Cozi.