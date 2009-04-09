Nashville Anchor Miller Dead at 67

We’re sorry to report that veteran Nashville anchor Dan Miller passed away last night at 67. Miller had been on the anchor desk at WSMV for decades.

Miller had a heart attack in his hometown of Augusta, Georgia. I think we all hope we’ll be lucky enough to be doing something we enjoy when it’s our time to go; Miller was watching practice rounds of the Masters with his friends and co-workers.

Miller started at WSMV in the ’70s, left to work in Los Angeles (including a stint as Pat Sajak’s sidekick on a short-lived CBS talk show), and came back to WSMV in the mid-’90s.

The anchor’s co-workers say he was a real class act. Here’s a statement from WSMV GM Elden Hale.

“Our friend and co-worker Dan Miller passed away last night. He had been to the Master’s yesterday with his long-time friends Rudy Kalis and Terry Bulger. It had been a good day with best friends walking the Augusta course for the practice round. Dan and Rudy were walking the streets of Augusta, which was Dan’s hometown, late last night when Dan suffered a heart attack and died.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Karen and daughters McKensie, Jennifer and Darcy and son Stephan.Dan Miller anchored the news for a lifetime here at Channel 4, but more than that, Dan was the anchor of Channel 4. His face and voice informed and comforted our viewers. His smile and laugh comforted his friends.Dan will be missed in ways we can not imagine today, but he will also be remembered for all he meant to all of us. We know, because Rudy and Terry tell us, that Dan was having the time of his life yesterday. It was a great day Terry says. And as all of us know, any day spent with Dan was a great day.We will miss Dan, but all of us have been enriched by his life, and for that we can be truly grateful.