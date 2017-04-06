NAB Show Adds Day Devoted to TV Technology

The 2017 NAB Show will feature a new day-long program exploring emerging media technology influencing major aspects of the TV industry.

Global TV Tech Day, scheduled for April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will include forums and discussions with individuals involved with the development and implementation of the technology.

Five sessions will provide updates on topics including IP standards for media production facilities; IP-to-cloud broadcast interoperability; High Dynamic Range (HDR) video; Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR); an MPEG five-year roadmap and the MPEG-I standard; the continuing emergence of UHD; Korea’s launch of Next Gen TV technology; and standards for global OTT video.

Participating organizations include the Inter-SDO Group, SMPTE, JT-NM, AIMS, MPEG, Ultra HD Forum and CTA.