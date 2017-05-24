NAB Education Foundation Honors Jon Bon Jovi for Combatting Poverty

The NAB Education Foundation has named the musician Jon Bon Jovi recipient of its 2017 Service to America Leadership Award for his efforts combatting poverty and homelessness.

Bon Jovi, who will be formally honored June 20 in Washington, chairs the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, whose mission is to foster positive change for those in need “one soul at a time.”

The foundation supports programs aimed at the cycle of poverty and homelessness in the United States. The organization has provided grants to nonprofit organizations across the nation working to create affordable housing for thousands of low-income individuals and families.