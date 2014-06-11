The Murrows Are Here!

The prestigious national Murrow awards have been announced, and Hearst TV's WCVB Boston won for Overall Excellence in large markets, and Gannett's WBIR Knoxville winning in the same category for the smaller markets.

WFAA Dallas was honored for top large market newscast and KOKI Tulsa for small market newscast.

In the Breaking News category, big market honors go to WJLA Washington and smaller market ones to WMDB in Peoria.

It was WCVB's second such award in three years. President/GM Bill Fine was also the recipient of our GM of the Year award last year. "An award of this caliber, that's bestowed by our peers, is the highest form of praise," he said in a statement. "It's an acknowledgement that WCVB journalists continue to deliver the highest quality news and programming to our viewers."

Gannett picked up 11 National Murrows, in broadcast and print, today; WFAA is part of the group in addition to WBIR.

The prizes are "evidence of the hard work and outstanding journalism we see every day in our local communities,” said Gracia Martore, president and CEO.