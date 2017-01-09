Mudslide Crushes KGO San Francisco News Truck
A KGO San Francisco news van was taken out by a powerful mudslide early Monday morning while out on assignment covering flooding in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The mudslide occurred just after 3 a.m., when rock, debris and gravel slammed into the van, injuring a photographer for the ABC O&O who was in it. He was treated at a hospital and released.
The van, however, faces a precarious future based on the video below.
