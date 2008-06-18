More 'Traffic' For KTTV

Traffic is a growth business, at least in Los Angeles. Fox O&O KTTV has moved up the start time to its daily "RealTime Traffic" Webcast, featuring those "live-drive" cameras for real-time updates. "RealTime" now kicks off at 4:30 p.m. instead of 4:45.

News boss Jose Rios says he’s getting around 60,000 page views a month on the RealTime Webcast.

If you happen to be schlepping through LA right now, you might skip 14 North at Escondido Canyon Road…the RealTime Traffic Report tells me it’s jammed, thanks to an accident.