More Stations Addding DateSphere's Hyperlocal Sites

Gannett flagship WUSA Washington has debuted 53 hyperlocal sites, powered by DataSphere, under the title Where You Live, reports TVNewsCheck. That launch comes on the heels of several others, including Raycom’s “LocalNet” initiative and several Fisher stations.

Gannett has hyperlocal site plans for nine more markets, including Atlanta, Tampa and Sacramento.

WWBT Richmond partners with DataSphere on its “NBC 12 In Your Community” sites, which will number 15-20, later this month.

Station execs say the sites, whose content offerings can range from lively to pretty anemic, tap a whole new pool of mom-and-pop advertisers.