More News For Phoenix's 'More News' Station

Staying true to its "The Place With More News" tagline, Belo’s KTVK Phoenix launches a 9 p.m. newscast June 23, while moving Good Morning Arizona up to 4:30 a.m. (It now starts at 5.)

The additions will increase KTVK’s weekly news total to 52 hours.

"It only makes sense that 3TV would add newscasts that are in synch with our viewers’ changing lifestyles because our audience relies upon us as Arizona’s largest local news operation and community-minded station," said interim General Manager Jack Sander.

KTVK is an independent station. Belo also owns the CW outlet in the #13 DMA. The stations combined for about $89 million in 2006, according to BIA Financial.

News Director Sandy Breland promised "fresh content, in-depth coverage and interactive elements" delivered in a "personable" style.