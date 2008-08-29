More Layoffs Hit KEYE Austin

Around 14 employees were laid off at KEYE Austin earlier this month, reports the Austin Statesman, with high-profile anchor cuts on the way.

The Statesman reports:

KEYE general manager Amy Villarreal confirmed Wednesday that the station has decided to drop chief meteorologist Byron Webre, morning co-anchor Elizabeth Dannheim and veteran reporter Keith Elkins. Reporter Rebecca Taylor also will leave at the end of her contract.





"We are restructuring on-air talent, and there will be some changes beginning next week," Villarreal said. "We are adjusting to accommodate what’s going on in the industry. The economy is down and advertising is down, so we’re making some tough calls. But we’ll come out of it when the economy comes back, and we’ll be well-positioned for the future."





KEYE was bought by Cerberus Capital’s Four Points Media Group from CBS last year.

