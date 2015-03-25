MLB Network Adds Pedro Martinez as On-Air Analyst

Pedro Martinez is joining MLB Network as an on-air analyst. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Martinez was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January, his first year of eligibility. He will debut on the MLB Network during MLB’s Opening Week.

The eight-time All-Star said on a conference call Wednesday that he is thrilled to be joining MLB Network’s lineup, especially his Hall of Fame classmate John Smoltz.

“I’m extremely excited, not only to work with him but to interact with him as a human being,” Martinez said. “Just to hear those guys and see what kind of family members they are, how funny they are, is extremely exciting for me.”

Martinez, who has served as a studio analyst for Turner’s coverage of the MLB Playoffs the past two years, will continue to contribute to Turner in this year’s playoffs, according to Rob McGlarry, president of MLB Network. McGlarry, who has been with MLB Network since its 2009 launch, was named president of the network in December.

“I am enjoying working on TV, at least for the time I’ve done it on TBS, a lot more than I thought,” Martinez said. “It gets me analyzing players and I love that.”

But it is still a learning process for Martinez, who thanked his coworkers for being patient with him.

“I’m feeling more comfortable, as I got closer to TV and the way things work,” Martinez said. “I feel like I have progressed a little bit, but I have so much to learn still.”