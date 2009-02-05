Miss America Wants Anchor Job

Freshly minted Miss America Katie Stam wants a career in broadcasting, she mentioned at the Washington Press Club Foundtation Congressional Dinner last night. She’d consider something in Washington, but–attention WISH, WTHR, and the rest of the stations in the #25 DMA–really wants to go back to her native Indianapolis.

Stam, formerly Miss Indiana, tells the DC Examiner she’s got a taste for politics:

She said she became interested in broadcasting when she narrated her Christmas play from the pulpit. We may even see her in D.C. Although her first desire would be to work near home in Indianapolis, she said “being around politics definitely intrigues me” and that she’s “keeping all my options open.”

[image: missindianapagaent.com]

