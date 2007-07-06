Mirthala Salinas Won’t Be Working This Weekend

Telemundo anchor/Antonio Villaraigosa paramour Mirthala Salinas remains on leave as her station investigates a possible breach of ethics regarding her affair with the L.A. mayor. Last month, Villaraigosa announced he and his wife were separating, which was then reported as a “political scandal” by Salinas on Telemundo outlet KVEA Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, prompted with published reports of the affair, Villaraigosa confirmed the relationship with Salinas. The issue of journalistic ethics is being heatedly discussed, while station executives counter that Salinas had been moved from the politics beat to general assignments last summer.