Man Slaps Woman in Wheelchair Live on KNAZ Phoenix

From Phoenix, we have a new entry in the annals of weird – and, in this case, disturbing – stuff that's captured on live TV.

Joe Dana, a reporter at KNAZ, Tegna’s NBC affiliate, was reporting live from downtown Phoenix Monday, when a man in the background slapped a woman in a wheelchair. The man, Randall Burgess, was arrested after viewers flooded the station, as well as the police department, with phone calls.

Burgess, who has a history of convictions involving assault, and the woman were in a relationship, the station reports. Both were apparently intoxicated at the time of the arrest, police said.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkdFDP2Nc7A[/embed]