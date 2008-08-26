Louisville Stations Shut Off Analog Next Week

A few days before the big analog TV shut down in Wilmington, NC, stations in Louisville, Kentucky will test the market’s digital TV readiness Sept. 3, reports Insight Communications CEO Michael Willner on his blog.

He writes:

WAVE-TV 3, WDRB-TV 41, WHAS-TV 11, WLKY-TV 32 and WMYO-TV 58 have announced the digital transition test will happen at 7:58 PM on September 3rd. At that time the stations will broadcast in digital only for 90 seconds, before returning to regular analog broadcasts. Those viewers with digital TVs, digital converter boxes or cable or satellite will continue to receive each station’s signal during the 90 second switchover. But those without digital-ready equipment will lose signal.

