Lost Remote Relaunched

The pioneering TV blog Lost Remote has relaunched, and is now on the Tumblr platform, meaning it’s doing more Twitter-esque microblogging and less traditional blogging.

Writes LR chief Cory Bergman:

It allows me to easily post brief bits of content about the business of journalism, which are shared viaTwitter,RSSandFacebook. You can share your comments, too. Think of it as a distributed aggregator of short-form content and links.

LR has been around for a decade and has been a must-read for many who are interested in what’s just around the corner for the television industry. It lost considerable momentum when Cory shifted from KING Seattle to MSNBC, and was no longer a daily (much less twice or thrice daily) destination for me. But Cory says he’s committed to gearing up LR to better cover the challenges television–and journalism–faces each day.

He writes:

Please note this is not the end of Lost Remote, but a new beginning. The content will remain focused on the future of television and local media, but with more of an emphasis on “the business of journalism.”