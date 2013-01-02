Local TV Anchors' Harrowing Stories of Stalkers

Vickie Newton

Female television news anchors and reporters are living with potentially dangerous stalkers. A pair of news stories today tell the dark stories of KPRC Houston traffic reporter Jennifer Reyna and former KMOV St. Louis 5 p.m./10 p.m. anchor Vickie Newton.

Reyna has been approached five times since September by Christopher Marcus Olson, despite Olson being issued a no-contact order after ramming his car through KPRC’s front doors on two separate occasions, reports the Houston Chronicle.

Here’s the Chronicle’s log of Olson’s illegal interactions with Reyna:

On Sept. 14, investigators said, Reyna approached the intersection of the service road and Beechnut when she saw Olson sitting in the parking lot of the gas station near the news station. “(Reyna) stated that once she saw the defendant she immediately made a U-turn under the freeway and went back to the station,” the arrest warrant states. “The complainant stated that once at the station she advised the (senior executive producer,) Rick McFarland, who knows about the defendant, (and) at that time contacted the police.”

On Nov. 16, Olson followed Reyna as she left the news station and she spotted him at a Mercedes-Benz dealership where she was going to get her car washed. She said she hid from him and drove away.

On Nov. 30, police said, Olson was parked in the parking lot next to the news station and tried to follow Reyna but she lost him in traffic.

On Dec. 7, Reyna said she was leaving KPRC-TV when she noticed Olson following her. She led him to the Houston Police Department’s Southwest Division and called 911, but he drove off as she tried to inform officers about his history of harassing her.

And on Dec. 14, Olson allegedly pulled into the parking lot next door to the news station as Reyna got out of her vehicle at 4:15 a.m., and “started shouting out her name,” according to the arrest warrant.

Houston police are searching for Olson.

Vickie Newton, who resigned from KMOV in August, details being cyber-stalked on her website TheVillageCelebration.com.

Newton says:

“I don’t know who is stalking me and I don’t know what the end game is. Recently, some of the postings have included key words that describe rooms in my home, family members names are included and so the level of the threat is more aggressive.”

Newton, who says she gets “hundreds of bizarre emails” daily, also says items from her home are missing.

Newton has notified the FBI and the attorney general in Missouri and Arkansas, where she relocated following her departure from KMOV, but the perpetrator has not been identified.