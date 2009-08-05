Local Talent All the Reege

Some station talent has been filling in for Regis Philbin this week on Live With Regis and Kelly, co-hosting the show with Ripa.

Monday featured WSVN Miami’s Louis Aguirre, Tuesday was WGN Chicago’s Pat Tomasulo, today is KWGN Denver’s Chris Parente, tomorrow is WILX Lansing’s Jason Colthorp, and Friday features WWMT Grand Rapids’ Jeff Varner.

It appears the “Local to Live!” campaign was only open to stations that air Regis and Kelly.