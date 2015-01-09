‘Lizzie Borden Chronicles’ More Than a Woman With an Ax #TCA15

Pasadena, Calif. — Lifetime’s The Lizzie Borden Chronicles picks up where the 2014 network movie Lizzie Borden Took an Ax left off.

“This is really just about a fictionalized account about what happens after the trial,” said Christina Ricci, who played the title role in both the 2014 movie and the upcoming limited series.

Ricci, who spoke Friday during the series’ portion of the 2015 TCA Winter Press Tour, hinted that Borden will kill more people, though stopped short of saying who and how.

The real-life Borden was acquitted of killing her father and stepmother in 1892 but was not connected to other murders.

“She’s a really fun character to play,” said Ricci, adding that Borden is self-aware series.

But Lizzie isn’t the only female figure in the series. “My character in a lot of ways is Lizzie’s biggest enabler,” said Clea DuVall, who stars as Emma Borden in both the movie and the series.

Emma and Lizzie’s relationship plays a large role in the series. “The true heart of the story is the sisters,” said Ricci.

The Lizzie Borden Chroniclesgot an additional two-episode order Friday, bringing the series total to eight.

Other highlights from the panel included:

—The actors opened up about why they are attracted to playing “crazy” characters.

Cole Hauser, who plays Charlie Siringo: “There are no rules.”

Ricci: “It’s the ultimate sort of flight of fantasy in a way.”

DuVall: “I think for me it’s been really challenging… For me, challenging is fun.”

—In spite of everything that Borden has done, the series makes her sympathetic. “There’s an element that you don’t understand why you are rooting for her but you are,” said Stephen Kay, who directed two episodes of the series and wrote the 2014 Lifetime movie Lizzie Borden Took an Ax.