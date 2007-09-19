LINGray? GrayLIN?
Trusted sources say there are talks afoot of a merger between LIN Television and Gray TV. With LIN’s market cap of around $680 million, it would presumably hold the upper hand in the marriage (Gray’s cap is $438 million).
Gray boss Bob Prather tells us there’s absolutely "no truth to that."
Hmmm.
