LIN-Charter Spat Threatens Olympic Viewing

Viewers in Western Michigan are hopeful the retransmission spat between broadcaster LIN and cable company Charter Communications irons itself out before the Olympics start up in August, reports the Grand Rapids Press. At stake is the signal for LIN NBC affiliate WOOD TV.



WOOD President and General Manager Diane Kniowski said LIN already has deals with other cable and satellite providers that "recognize the value of our station’s signals."

But it is unclear whether those agreements are different from those being requested from Charter.

Kniowski said the retrans bill would be negligible for the cable company:

Kniowski didn’t know exactly what LIN was asking Charter to pay for its signals, but said it amounts to "less than a penny a day" per subscriber.