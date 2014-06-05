Lightning Strikes Kentucky Station

WPSD Paducah (Ky.) had to improvise while doing its late news June 4 after a lighting strike on the station.

The NBC affiliate had one internet-access computer in the whole shop when its 10 p.m. news rolled, which chief meteorologist Jennifer Rukavina sat in front of for the newscast, says FTVLive.com.

Anchor Todd Faulkner was otherwise solo in the newsroom, and conducted a live interview on his cellphone, says TVSpy.

The morning of June 5, the a.m. anchors were back to paper scripts because the TelePrompter was still on the blink.

There's more severe weather cutting through the Ozarks and heading for Paducah again today. That includes a severe thunderstorm watch and flood warnings.

Paxton Media Group owns the station.