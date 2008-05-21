Anyone hearing about layoffs at Media General stations today? The company is holding station-level meetings today, and a spokesperson confirms that Media General has hinted at staff reductions in recent Webcasts and announcements.

Media General has of course been butting heads with some shareholding dissidents that pushed their way onto the MG board.

We hear around 10 of Media General’s 22 stations had cuts today. WJAR Providence laid off seven. At WCBD Charleston it was 1-2. WCBD VP/GM Rick Lipps said the company was "addressing the economy and the challenge it presents…We’re moving forward and doing our jobs."