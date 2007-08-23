"Laughin' & Rollin'" at KYTX

Tyler, Texas station KYTX, the former place of employment for Lauren Jones of the now-canceled Anchorwoman, hosted a viewing party for staff last night, reports G.M. Phil Hurley. "We were laughin’ and rollin’," says Hurley. "It was just really fun for people here–every little line, everyone was busting out laughing."

Even poor Annalisa Petralia, portrayed on the program as a self-righteous, self-important upholder of every last tenet of journalism, shared in the bonhomie. "It was fun to see her laugh about [the way she was portrayed] last night," says Hurley.

Hurley says everyone was especially pleased that the Tyler community got to see the local folk weren’t the butt of too many jokes.