LATV Hits Bay Area

The young Latino digital network LATV has signed with KTVU San Jose, bringing its entertainment programming to the #6 DMA. Cox-owned KTVU, a Fox affiliate, is the top earner in the San Francisco DMA, according to BIA Financial.

The deal represents the 27th affiliate agreement for LATV, which went national last April. It began in 2001 as a local Los Angeles music network for bilingual viewers.

KTVU general manager Tim McVay said he was impressed with LATV’s “energetic, creative, quality programming. "We believe that it will be an excellent fit for the young Latino market in the Bay Area,” he added.