Last Chance For GM/ND/Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year Nom's

Get those nominations in for the best local TV general manager, news director and multiplatform broadcaster–the deadline is today. Please include specific, tangible things the TV exec did this year that made the station stand out.

If your nominee wins, he or she will be profiled in an upcoming issue of B&C before the end of the year. They don’t have to hop a plane to New York or attend a banquet or do anything other than sit for a brief interview about their various 2012 initiatives.

In other words, it is, in modern parlance, a win-win.

For a look at who had the right stuff in years past, check out the 2008-2011 winners, and their profiles, at the bottom of this page.