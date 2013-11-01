LA Stations Cover "Chaos" After LAX Shooting

The Los Angeles TV stations are all over the fatal shooting at LAX. The KTLA homepage leads with live video, a witness talking about how the police initially handcuffed him, thinking he was a suspect. “It was definitely chaos,” he says.

You see and hear the word “chaos” repeatedly on the LA sites.

KNBC’s site has pix and video, along with a stream of Tweets from @LAX_Official.

A TSA officer died in the shooting at Terminal 3, and others were wounded. The suspect is in custody.

MyFoxLA.com features an airport cam that shows people streaming out of the building after shots were fired. “People are trying to get out of there as quickly as they possibly can,” says the anchor.

A click from the KABC home page brings live video; it was “Air7″ helicopter footage of dormant runways when I checked it out. “Very little activity outside of law enforcement,” said the anchor.

The joint CBS Local site shows video from the TV station (though I get a “Live Stream is Unavailable” when I click on it) and audio from its radio partners.