KYW Philadelphia Raises $1.2M for Ronald McDonald House

CBS’ O&O and CW affiliate in Philadelphia on Saturday raised $1.2 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in its annual telethon that aired across both stations on Tuesday.

The latest 14-hour telethon—the eighth of its kind—brings to $7.4 million the total amount since KWY started them in 2010, the station said.

Donations came from corporations and community groups as well as individuals. Comedian Kevin Hart, who was in Philadelphia filming a movie, contributed $10,000, according to the station.

All the money goes directly to the region’s Ronald McDonald House Charities, which supports four houses and 16 family rooms in addition to other children’s causes.