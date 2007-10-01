KYW Donates Tapes to Paley Library

What to do with all those old videotapes clogging up the station? KYW Philadelphia is giving them to the Paley Library at Temple University to help create what the station calls "a virtual diary of the history of the region during the last 30 years."

Some 20,000 videotapes covering 30 years of Eyewitness News and 15 of Evening Magazine are being carted over to the Paley, where they’ll be housed in Urban Archives. While Temple librarian Larry Alford says the first 80 years of the century are pretty thoroughly covered, the CBS station fills in a gap from when the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin ceased publishing in 1982.

Among the highlights are Pope John Paul II’s visit to Philly in 1979, the MOVE bombing in 1985–and the Phillies’ spectacular sprint past the hapless Mets for the NL East title the past few weeks.